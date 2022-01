The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 15, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged 24-year-old Dashaun Liburd of Cotton Ground, for the offences of Burglary and Wounding with Intent which were committed on January 03, 2022, at Nelson’s Spring, Cotton Ground. He was charged on January 13, 2022. He is currently remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison.