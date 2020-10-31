BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– It is important to review legislation and policies as they are key to achieving full digital transformation in St. Kitts and Nevis, according to the Minister of Information and Communications Technology, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett. “We understand that for us to achieve full digital transformation we will have to review our […]
You May Like
Legislation, policy decisions key to achieving full digital transformation – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– It is important to review legislation and policies as they are key to achieving full digital transformation in St. Kitts and Nevis, according to the Minister of Information and Communications Technology, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett. “We understand that for us to achieve full digital transformation we will have to review our […]