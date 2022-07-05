Leeward Islands Under 19 Women Squad for CWI Regional Tournament in Trinidad

Following the training camp in Antigua last week the LICB selected its under 19 women squad for

2022 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional tournament to be held in Trinidad from 5-14 July 2022.

The team will be captained by Ms. Latchmi Cyril and her deputy will be Ms. Kimberly Anthony.

The full Leeward Islands Under 19 Women squad and management unit is as follows.

PLAYERS RESERVES

Latchmi Cyril (captain) Alana Welcome

Kimberly Anthony (vice-captain)

Sanna Riefer

Shelliqua Carmicheal

Summer Lake

Berniecia Huggins

Jahzara Claxton

Trishanie Warner

Sarah Ghandeo

J’Cazenique Hodge

Carlisa Pluck

Gabrielle Harrylall

Johnanna Humphreys

Ruchira Daly

Sheanna Wallace

Courtney Browne

MANAGEMENT UNIT

Percy Daniel (Head Coach)

Sharlene Martin (Manager)

Saneldo Willett (Assistant Coach)