Leeward Islands Under 19 Women Squad for CWI Regional Tournament in Trinidad

Following the training camp in Antigua last week the LICB selected its under 19 women squad for
2022 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional tournament to be held in Trinidad from 5-14 July 2022.
The team will be captained by Ms. Latchmi Cyril and her deputy will be Ms. Kimberly Anthony.
The full Leeward Islands Under 19 Women squad and management unit is as follows.
PLAYERS RESERVES
Latchmi Cyril (captain) Alana Welcome
Kimberly Anthony (vice-captain)
Sanna Riefer
Shelliqua Carmicheal
Summer Lake
Berniecia Huggins
Jahzara Claxton
Trishanie Warner
Sarah Ghandeo
J’Cazenique Hodge
Carlisa Pluck
Gabrielle Harrylall
Johnanna Humphreys
Ruchira Daly
Sheanna Wallace
Courtney Browne
MANAGEMENT UNIT
Percy Daniel (Head Coach)
Sharlene Martin (Manager)
Saneldo Willett (Assistant Coach)