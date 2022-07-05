Leeward Islands Under 19 Women Squad for CWI Regional Tournament in Trinidad

The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Following the training camp in Antigua last week the LICB selected its under 19 women squad for  

2022 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional tournament to be held in Trinidad from 5-14 July 2022. 

The team will be captained by Ms. Latchmi Cyril and her deputy will be Ms. Kimberly Anthony.  

The full Leeward Islands Under 19 Women squad and management unit is as follows. 

PLAYERS RESERVES 

Latchmi Cyril (captain) Alana Welcome

Kimberly Anthony (vice-captain) 
Sanna Riefer
Shelliqua Carmicheal 
Summer Lake 
Berniecia Huggins
Jahzara Claxton
Trishanie Warner
Sarah Ghandeo
J’Cazenique Hodge 
Carlisa Pluck
Gabrielle Harrylall
Johnanna Humphreys 
Ruchira Daly
Sheanna Wallace 
Courtney Browne
MANAGEMENT UNIT
Percy Daniel (Head Coach)
Sharlene Martin (Manager)
Saneldo Willett (Assistant Coach)