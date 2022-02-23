Leadership Matters to Air Next Tuesday, March 01, 2022

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 22, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The next edition of the popular virtual programme, Leadership Matters with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will be aired next Tuesday, March 01, 2022, at 8:00 pm.

The programme returned last Tuesday (February 15) in a twice-monthly format.

Last week’s edition featured Prime Minister Harris, Attorney-General the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., and Minister of Human Settlement et al., the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, as part of a commemorative event to mark the 7th anniversary of the Team Unity Government.

Team Unity was first elected to office on February 15, 2015, under the leadership of Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. On June 05, 2020, the electorate reaffirmed its confidence in the Harris-led Team Unity Administration.

During the Tuesday, February 15 edition of Leadership Matters, Prime Minister Harris outlined several achievements of the seven-year Team Unity Administration, including its hugely successful housing solution programme and its support to law enforcement that has led to a dramatic reduction in violent crimes across the Federation.

The Honourable Eugene Hamilton used his appearance on the programme to reiterate the government’s commitment to providing bigger, better and more affordable homes for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, while the Attorney-General focused on the significant progress made in advancing the good governance agenda.

Citizens, residents and nationals living in the Diaspora are encouraged to tune into ZIZ Radio and Television next Tuesday (March 01) at 8:00 pm for the next edition of Leadership Matters.