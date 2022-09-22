Launch of The Strengthening the National Quality Infrastructure: Training and Equipment for Conformity Assessment Project

The St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS) in collaboration with the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs will launch a new project that will ensure agro-processors can meet quality standards for international export and improve domestic food production to reduce food insecurity and contribute to efforts to reduce region’s the food import bill.

Titled,” The Strengthening the National Quality Infrastructure: Training and Equipment for Conformity Assessment”, the new Project will be implemented over the next 12 months.

The Project launch ceremony will take place on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11:30a.m. at the SKNBS grounds at La Guerite.

We are inviting a journalist from your organisation to attend along with a photographer and videographer to capture the event.

The Project is managed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) with financing from the European Union (EU) 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) Standby Facility for Capacity Building.

Speakers at the event include:

Mr. Miguel Flemming, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries & Marine Resources

Mr. Stuart LaPlace, Director, St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS)

Mr. Isaac Solomon, Vice-President, Operations, Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)

Mr. Sheldon Jackman, Project Manager, Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean States, the OECS and CARICOM/CARIFORUM

Ms. Yvanette Baron-George, Deputy Programme Manager, Development Cooperation Unit, the Caribbean Forum of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States (CARIFORUM) Directorate