Launch of Culturama 2022 Slogan Contest

The Culturama Secretariat invites entries to the 2022 (Culturama 48) Nevis Culturama Festival Slogan Competition.

Slogans should be short and catchy (no more than eight to ten words) to capture the true spirit of Nevis’ Culturama Festival. Slogans should have never been used by any other festival or carnival committees.

All entries should reach the Culturama Secretariat, Cotton Ginnery Mall, Charlestown on or before Friday, March 11th, 2022, or entries can be emailed to: [email protected]. Kindly note that entries would not be accepted by way of telephone.

The winner of the 2022 Culturama Slogan Contest would receive two complimentary passes to ALL Culturama 48 events, a plaque, and an EC $500.00 cash prize.

The Nevis Culturama Committee reserves the right to use the winning slogan during its planned extensive promotion of Culturama 2022 which will be celebrated over the period July 21st to August 02nd, 2022.