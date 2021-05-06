Next Post

Caribbean News - New Sentencing For Caribbean Man In Occult Case

Thu May 6 , 2021
A Dominica man who killed his Barbados friend and a University of the West Indies (UWI) student in what he said was an “occult” case, is set to be re-sentenced next month, more than 10 years after his murder conviction and first sentencing.

