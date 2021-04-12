Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso has won Sunday’s presidential runoff vote against leftist economist Andres Arauz, putting the country on track to maintain open market policies.
Latin America News – Ecuadorean Banker Wins Presidential Runoff Election
