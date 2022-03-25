Labour Minister Gives Condolences on Passing of Ret. Commissioner

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 25, 2022 — The Department of Labour has issued a statement on the death of former Commissioner of Labour, Mr. Clifford Thomas. Mr. Thomas would have served as the Federation’s Commissioner of Labour for 11 years, during the period 1997 to 2008.

According to the statement, the Minister of Labour, the Hon Wendy Phipps, spoke of some of the work-related moments they shared over the past 25 years.

“I had the pleasure of working with Clifford Thomas as Commissioner of Labour from as early as 1997… We worked on the National Tripartite Committee on International Labour Standards for approximately 13 years; as well as major programmes focused on matters such as the Labour Market Information System, the ILO’s Decent Work® Country Programme, the Labour Exchange System, and the Feasibility Study on the Establishment of a National Productivity Centre for St. Kitts and Nevis.”

It went on to say that they worked together shortly after our Federation became a Member State of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in 1996; and that his support to, and facilitation of the initiatives were greatly appreciated.

The funeral service was held on Thursday at Zion Moravian Church in Basseterre.

Hon Wendy Phipps, reached out to the immediate family of Mr. Thomas shortly after his passing, according to the communique.