BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is moving to strengthen the relationship between the Department of Labour and St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board to streamline programmes to benefit workers. Prime Minister, Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris, gave some insight in his January 1 New Year’s Address into ways […]

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris says he continues to be amazed by the growth of the Explorers Youth Clubs programme and the kind of positive impact it is having on hundreds of young persons who are now active members of the youth group. In […]