LA police order protesters to go home as Trump deploys National Guard
09 June 2025
- Police in Los Angeles have called on immigration protesters to clear the city’s downtown, a day after US President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard in what local officials say has escalated the unrest.
- At least 60 people have been arrested in San Francisco protests against immigration raids, with foreign countries, including China, warning citizens in the city to boost personal security amid unrest.
