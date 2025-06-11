LA mayor announces curfew amid protests over Trump’s immigration crackdown 

Minister Spencer Brand reviews progress of Charlestown Police Station renovation  CPL 2025: Jason Holder leaves Barbados Royals after 13 years, joins St Kitts and Nevis Patriots  Abena Amory, daughter of Former Nevis Premier Vance Amory, to perform at St Kitts Music Festival  Government passes Prison (Amendment) Bill 2025 to strengthen citizen security  PM Dr Terrance Drew endorses 2025 Advance Passenger Information Bill, visits eTA System Unit  Nevis Culturama 51 returns, celebrating “Nevisian Pride! Second to None! 
10 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew for a small part of downtown Los Angeles amid protests against US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The curfew will apply to an area of one square mile and be effect from 8 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday, local time, Bass said during a news conference.

“Many businesses have now been affected or vandalised. Last night, there were 23 businesses that were looted and I think if you drive through downtown LA, the graffiti is everywhere and has caused significant damages to businesses and a number of properties,” Bass said.

“So my message to you is: If you do not live or work in downtown LA, avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew and you will be prosecuted.”

