LA mayor announces curfew amid protests over Trump’s immigration crackdown
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew for a small part of downtown Los Angeles amid protests against US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.
The curfew will apply to an area of one square mile and be effect from 8 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday, local time, Bass said during a news conference.
Cleanup begins after chaotic anti-ICE protests rock LA
Trump sends 700 Marines to LA, doubles number of National Guard
Why is the LAPD opposing Trump's Marine deployment in Los Angeles?
Did Trump thank National Guard even before troops reached Los Angeles?
“Many businesses have now been affected or vandalised. Last night, there were 23 businesses that were looted and I think if you drive through downtown LA, the graffiti is everywhere and has caused significant damages to businesses and a number of properties,” Bass said.
“So my message to you is: If you do not live or work in downtown LA, avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew and you will be prosecuted.”
More to follow…