La Guerite residents land titles and ownership rights after years 

Residents of La Guerite received the land titles and ownership rights for the lands that they have occupied for years. The land has been a cause of contention for the people of the island.

The officials have shared that the members of the community have been waiting for the land titles and ownership rights to be granted to them. The officials have shared the images from the handover ceremony which was hosted on October 16.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis was also present at the event and handed over the ownership rights to the people. The administration has livestreamed the complete ceremony for the benefit of the organization.

The officials have shared that the event was facilitated by the Ministry of Sustainable Development. The government organized the event under the Squatter’s Regularization Project, L.A.N.D Initiative, and Land Regularisation Programme.

The officials have shared that several members of the community were present at the event and were able to receive their land ownership rights. The government of the country dedicated to make sure that the people can enjoy greater land security and equity for the citizens.

The officials have shared that this is a very important and progressive step in the direction of the goals of the country’s government. The handover for the land titles and ownership rights was hosted in line with Pillar 5: Sustainable Settlements of the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA).

The administration of the country will be hosting several events in this direction in the upcoming few days. The officials have shared that the members of the community are looking forward to making sure that the people of the island are more secure.

The officials have shared that the members of the administration visited the Amsterdam, St. Paul’s after the conclusion of the handover in La Guerite. On Friday, October 17, the handover will be done in Upper Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s.