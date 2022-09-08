Kywee Maynard, Tianj Williams Receive MUA/NIA Scholarship 2022

Charlestown, Nevis, September 06, 2022 (NIA) — Ms. Kywee Maynard and Mr. Tianj Williams, both graduates of the Nevis Sixth Form, were awarded the Medical University of the Americas/Nevis Island Administration (MUA/NIA) Scholarship for 2022.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, who is also the Minister of Education in the NIA, made the announcement at his recent monthly press conference and wished them success in their studies.

Ms. Maynard will pursue a degree in Radiography Imaging, while Mr. Williams will pursue a degree in Occupational Environmental Health and Safety. Both students will study at the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The scholarship is offered annually to two students who have successfully graduated from secondary school. The successful students are selected by the MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee.

The successful students will pursue undergraduate studies in the NIA’s priority areas which leads to a degree at an accredited university or higher learning institution.

The scholarship is awarded for up to four years of study at the University of the West Indies; the Medical University of the Americas or any other 4-year United States of America-based institution.