Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Clips Of Pregnancy, Backtracks On Baby Name Wolf

Kylie Jenner has been understandably missing from social media since the birth of her second child with Travis Scott on February 2.

But on Monday (March 21), the beauty brand mogul gave fans a peek into her and Travis’ personal life with a video dedicated to the newest member of her family, Wolf Webster. She is also having a change of heart about her son’s name Wolf.

The video, which was shared via Kylie Jenner‘s YouTube channel, is almost 10 minutes of intimate moments and emotional junctures, journeying from the point the reality TV star found out she was pregnant to Wolf’s birth.

The video includes cameos from Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, her sisters, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, along with Travis Scott’s mother, Wanda Webster.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life!” Kris Jenner declared when she was first exposed to the news of another grandchild on the way. The video also captures an excited Stormi, who at different points clutched her mother’s belly and kissed the unborn child. Meanwhile, Wanda Webster recalled the moment she received the news that she had another grandchild on the way while applauding Kylie for being a good mother.

“You know, this was the best thing ever for him. I see a different person in my son,” she said. “And you, as a young mother, I was just telling somebody at the party today, what a wonderful mother you are… I’m so blessed and I’m so happy that you are the mother of my grandchildren. I love you and I love baby Jack, and good luck.”

Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner shared their own selfie videos dedicated to Wolf, expressing their love and eagerness to meet the new child.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbYHE4nvuub/

The video also gives a peek at Kylie’s baby shower and the first look at Wolf’s nursery and closet before cutting to the big moment of delivery.

Travis Scott and Kris Jenner eagerly provided support to Kylie in the delivery room as they awaited Wolf’s birth. The video captures the excitement and anticipation as Kylie goes into labor, from her breathless screams to Wolf’s first cry.

“To our son. February 2, 2022. 8lbs 13oz,” the video reads at the end as everyone fawns over the newborn.

It is not unlike the 24-year-old to document special moments in her life. 4 years ago, she posted a similar heartfelt video dedicated to her daughter, Stormi.

Kylie announced Wolf’s birth via Instagram on February 6 with a black-and-white photo of Stormi’s hand grabbing the newborn’s wrist. She used a blue heart emoji to reveal the gender, and a few days later, she revealed the baby’s name.

Kylie Jenner has, however, kept the baby’s face under the blanket. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are also moving to change their baby name from Wolf. They’ve not yet revealed the baby name.