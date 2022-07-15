Kittitian Desi Brown participates in U.S. Sponsored Leadership Program

July 15, 2022, (Bridgetown Press) — The United States Embassy to St. Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce that Kittitian entrepreneur Desi Brown, founder and managing director of Poise SKN and The Brown Pen was selected to participate in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) from July 18 to August 5 for women entrepreneurs. Ms. Brown, who has a degree in international relations and business management from the University of the West Indies, will travel to Washington D.C. and several other states during the three-week long program.

The IVLP is the Department of State’s premier professional exchange program which brings together emerging leaders in their respective professions to learn how U.S. experts in this profession operate, and to share best practices with the other program fellows. In this program, Ms. Brown will examine examples of entrepreneurial efforts in the United States, particularly those initiated or managed by women; explore the essential role of non-governmental and grassroots organizations in supporting and empowering the development of women-owned businesses, and examine strategies for job creation.