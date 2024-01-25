Kittitian architect featured in 100 women: architects in practice

By Karla Berridge

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Jan 29, 2024 (ZIZ Newsroom): St. Kitts-born architect Ms. Lavina Liburd has been featured in the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) publication “100 Women: Architects in Practice”.

This publication celebrates the contribution of women to the built environment and is a rich, diverse, and fascinating survey of exceptional women architects from around the world.

The publication features three of Lavina’s projects:

Bayhouse Villa, Crook Bay, Virgin Gorda whose design is a fusion of classic Caribbean architecture and contemporary tropical design;

The remodel of Brandywine Estate Restaurant, Brandywine Bay, Tortola whose design covered the open terrace and added protected seating and the Eslyn Henley Richiez Learning Centre, John’s Hole, Tortola will include sensory and therapy rooms, as well as indoor and outdoor trampolines for rebound therapy, outdoor classrooms, and hoists to aid in transferring non-ambulatory students.

Ms. Liburd has been living in the British Virgin Islands since 2006 and established TigerQi Architecture in 2013.

Speaking with ZIZ News on Tuesday (Jan. 23), she said she is pleased to have received this commendation. She spoke of the positive impact of the book “100 Women: Architects in Practice” on the Caribbean.

“I am over the moon honestly to be recognized. I have gotten a lot of positive feedback for my work that I’ve done both in the BVI and in St. Kitts and gotten really great feedback from client and colleagues and so that was really fulfilling for me and helped me to know that I am on the right track and to keep pushing forward with some of my ideas but to get international recognition in a more academic publication as well is really major and I do not take this for granted at all…”

