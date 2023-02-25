Kids flock to Agrofest with parents and teachers Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The organisers of Agrofest 2023 can put their worries to rest regarding the participation of schools at the annual agricultural expo.

In January, chief executive officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) James Paul beseeched the Ministry of Education to change the scheduled February 23 to 24 mid-term break for public schools, as it coincided with opening day of Agrofest – the Friday – which was widely attended by public and private schools.

“I am appealing now to the Ministry Of Education, please, if you’re going to help Agrofest and really agriculture, let that break happen another two days because we rely on the teachers to bring the children down to the park on the Friday,” the Agrofest organiser told reporters during a site visit of the Queen’s Park.

Paul highlighted that some students could only attend the expo under the guidance of teachers.

But today’s opening reflected that some private schools and nurseries kept the tradition alive.

The action kicked off at 10 am with an eager crowd waiting to enter the improved venue.

Young patrons led by their teachers, and a few with their parents, flocked to the various animal stalls, jumping tents and sponsored games.

The vendors are offering a wide range of food, drinks, fruits, vegetables, plants as well as toys and various household items.

Small business owners are also out in numbers to display their home-made syrups, jams, marmalades, soaps, scrubs and other products.

Under the theme “Let’s eat what we grow”,the agricultural exhibition features 303 vendors this year, substantially more than in previous years.

The Agrofest exhibition takes place from February 24 to 26.

NewsAmericasNow.com