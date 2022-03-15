Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Spotted Together, Twitter Reacts

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz have reportedly rekindled their old flame after being spotted on a dinner date.

The speculations have not been confirmed, but social media users are not in support of such a union. Reports emerged on Monday (March 15) that the Kardashian sister had a private outing with the controversial Trey Songz at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The R&B singer and Khloe Kardashian, who were romantically linked in 2016, were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles on Monday night after attending a party hosted by Justin Bieber.

While neither of the two confirmed or denied the rumors and no photos were shared to prove the authenticity of the sighting, social media users were quick to object to such a partnership, especially with Trey Songz’s reputation again being dragged in the mud.

“That sounds like a scary situation,” one person said in reaction to the spiraling rumor.

The 37-year-old Trey Songz is once again wrapped in some tight and serious controversy after reports emerged last month that a woman is accusing him of “brutal rape” that happened in 2016. She is also suing him for $20 million. Trey Songz has denied the allegations, but the R&B artiste may not be very convincing to many as he is accused of sexually assaulting women in three separate cases.

“Khloe Kardashian going on a date with Trey Songz allegedly only proves she has terrible taste in black men. Just awful,” one social media user concluded. “I pray Khloe Kardashian didn’t stoop so low to dating Trey Songz. Just why?” another pondered, while one user lamented, “She still out here making bad decisions.”

The 37-year-old reality TV star has been making headlines herself following her fallout with Tristan Thompson, who confirmed he was the father of a baby boy with Maralee Nichols two months ago. Khloe had given that relationship several attempts, much to the dismay of some fans and followers. The relationship had been rocked by multiple cheating scandals and unpleasant revelations, and fans are hoping this is the last straw for that particular bond.

Meanwhile, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is still being pursued by her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, who was also wrapped up in cheating rumors and was battling drug addiction during their marriage.

While fans are certain they would not support any rekindling with these two exes, they are also convinced reigniting the Khloe, and Trey Songz flame is a blatant blunder.