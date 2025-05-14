Kenya’s Ambassador to CARICOM meets PM Terrance Drew to strengthen diplomatic ties 

Everlyne Mwenda Karisa, Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to CARICOM during her recent trip to St Kitts and Nevis paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Government Office, PM Drew was accompanied by his Cabinet Secretary Dr Marcus Natta.

In a brief meeting, the delegates discussed about future collaborations and ways to strengthen partnership at bilateral and multilateral levels between the nations.

During her visit to Twin Island Federation, Ambassador Mwenda Karisa also had the honor to present her Letters of Credence to the Governor General of St Kitts and Nevis, Marcella Liburd, during a brief ceremony.

“This morning, I had the honour of presenting my Letters of Credence to H.E. Marcella Liburd, Governor General of St Kitts and Nevis, officially accrediting me as Kenya’s High Commissioner to the country,” read a post shared by Mwenda Karisa on her Facebook account

Also, the Ambassador was accompanied by her Deputy Head of Mission, Patrick Nzuzi as she met the Governor General. The brief meeting was held on June 10th, at the Governor house where the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to CARICOM received a warm welcome by Governor General Marcella Liburd. Their meeting achieved a significant milestone in the advancement of diplomatic ties between the St Kitts and Nevis and Republic of Kenya.

During her visit to the twin island Federation, Mwenda Karisa also held productive meetings with Marsha Henderson Minister (Tourism, Civil Aviation & Urban Development) and Kaye Bass (Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs). They held discussions to collaborate in various sectors, including geothermal energy, tourism, education, and culture.

“I also held fruitful meetings with Hon. Marsha Henderson Minister (Tourism, Civil Aviation & Urban Development) and Ms. Kaye Bass Permanent Secretary (Foreign Affairs), exploring collaboration in geothermal energy, tourism, education, and culture,” stated the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to CARICOM.

The details of the meeting between the delegates were shared on the Facebook page of St Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS). The post also included pictures of the Ambassador’s meeting with the Tourism Minister.