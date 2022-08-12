Kenya electoral officials blame presidential candidates’ agents for results delay

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Kisumu, Kenya (CNN)Kenya‘s electoral officials on Friday blamed the delay in announcing the result of the country’s presidential election on candidates’ agents for slowing down the national tally of votes.

The chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) accused party agents of approaching the process like a “forensic audit,” saying they were disrupting the process

“Please don’t interrogate the returning officers and slow down the process. If we do that then we shall not be able to finish this exercise,” the chair Wafula Chebukati said during a press briefing on Friday.

“Agents, play your role: observe, make notes and then let the process move on,” he added, threatening to kick out disruptive individuals.

Three days after the polls closed, 99.94% of results from polling stations have been submitted electronically, but only a small number have been verified and announced by the IEBC.

