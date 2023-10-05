Kemone Richards Wanted By The Police

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 6, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The police have issued a wanted notice for 19-year-old Kemone Richards of Upper Market Street, Basseterre.

According to the wanted poster, Richards is wanted in relation to a building breaking and larceny.

Richards is 5ft 11 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

The police are asking anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Kemone Richards to contact the nearest police station immediately.

All information provided is confidential, and persons may be eligible for a reward.