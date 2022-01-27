Kanye West Spreads Rumor Pete Davidson Has Incurable STD, DJ Akademiks Reveal

Kanye West might be going a bit further with his hatred of Kim Kardashian new boyfriend, Pete Davidson,

According to DJ Akademiks, the Donda rapper has been spreading a wild rumor that Pete Davidson has an STD, one that has no known cure. While Kanye West has made his dislike for the Saturday Night Live comedian perfectly clear in his recent song, we’re yet to hear him publicly state anything other than saying he wants to fight, as revealed in his new song, “Eazy” with The Game.

Apparently, he has been saying a lot of things behind the scenes that are now seeing the light of day. DJ Akademiks revealed on his Twitch stream that Kanye has been telling a lot of people that Pete Davidson has AIDS. Pete has never revealed anything like that publicly, and we haven’t heard it from Ye directly, but Akademiks has contacts with a lot of people who have been around the G.O.O.D. Music rapper of late.

“He’s going crazy with himself,” Akademiks said about Kanye. “A n***a told me– this is real talk– Kanye has been telling anyone within an earshot of himself, he’s trying to spread a rumor that Pete Davidson has AIDS. I’m telling you this is a fact. I’ve heard this from eight people. He’s telling everybody! I’m telling you, this is a fact. Bruh, if you gotta spread a rumor that the n***a f***in’ your wife got AIDS.”

Pete Davidson previously revealed Crohn’s disease diagnosis, which he learned about at age 17. He admitted it affected the health of his stomach, and he smokes weed frequently to help with the pain. He has never revealed any STD diagnosis.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Kanye West who has been publicly calling for his wife to return to him and mend their broken marriage recently broke up with the 22-year-old model he has been living with in Los Angeles and has since moved on with actress Julia Fox.

Kanye was the source of jokes last year when reports surfaced that he has been living with the 22-year-old model at his home, all the while painting the picture of a husband pining away for his wife Kim Kardashian, and desperately wanting to work on his marriage for the sake of their four children.

On Tuesday, the rapper reportedly ended the relationship, just days after Kim called him out as she was reportedly quoted as saying she finds his behaviour ‘strange’ that he wants her to go back to him all the while having the model living in his home and maintaining a relationship outside of the marriage with Vinetria.

Kanye and Vinetria have been dating for a few months now while Kim and Kanye have been working out their divorce. Kim filed for divorce in February.

Sources say they were dating for a couple of months before breaking up, and now Kanye West is dating actress Julia Fox.

Last year, while at his Larry Hoover charity concert, the rapper poured his heart out as he asked Kim to reconcile the relationship.

“I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly,” the rapper said.

Kim Kardashian, the next day filed to be declared legally single, and in the meantime, she has been seen dating 28-year-old comedian Pete Davidson. The pair have been seen on quite a few dates being cozy and holding hands.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been going strong for the past several weeks with several dates and even a vacation in the Bahamas over the holidays.