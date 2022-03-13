Kanye West Shared Pete Davidson Text Taunting Him With Kim Kardashian In Bed

Kanye West beef with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is nowhere near over after Ye leaked alleged text messages from Skete.

Moments after Kanye West slammed Kim Kardashian for keeping North West away from him and continuing to go against his wishes that North stay off of Tik Tok as well as send threats to D.L. Hughley, the rapper came back to allege that Pete Davidson was bullying him.

The Donda rapper claimed that Davidson, who is seeing his ex-wife Kim sent him messages taunting him about being in bed with Kim.

Kanye West sent a video on his Instagram where he appears angry to the point that his voice is cracking as he speaks. In the video, he prays for well over three minutes about his children. The rapper even mentions that he has gotten advice from Tory Lanez, who is facing charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

The prayer then takes on Pete Davidson, whom he says has been provoking him in text messages.

“The boyfriend texting me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” Kanye says, eyes closed, still in prayer mode. “Publicly for a year and a half I been dragged. How she, not my wife, she don’t have my last name. Now, he texting me talking about… bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife. And I’m like, ‘Well, who’s watching my children?’ If he’s texting me bragging about being in bed with my wife,” the concerned father asked.

“The devil ain’t gon’ win,” Kanye later says as he continues, “This is gas-lighting. Kim gets Black people out of prison. You know who puts Black people in prison? The person that the boyfriend has a tattoo of; Hilary [Clinton]. Do you understand the set up right here? Do you understand the narrative, right here?” he says about Davidson.

Texts messages shared by Kanye purportedly from Pete Davidson showed the comedian calling Kanye West out for how he treats Kim and the children.

“…can you please take a second to calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***** lucky that she’s your kids mom. Ive decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f*** up,” one text read followed by another where Kanye asked: “where are you right now?” to which Pete responded, “In bed with your wife,” alongside a photo of him doing the peace out sign of him with his tongue out.

Pete Davidson also asked Kanye to meet and “stop being a little internet b***h boy and talk.”

Kanye also invited Pete to attend Sunday Service, but the comedian seems to invite Kanye to his bar for food and “talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man.”

Pete also warned that Kanye’s behavior is affecting his family.

“what you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro. I beg you,” the text read.

Pete also offered to help Kanye with his mental health as he admitted to struggling with “mental stuff” and knew “it’s not an easy journey.”

The SNL star also claimed that he’s done being nice to Kanye as he pointed out that without Kanye knowing, he has asked others not to make jokes about the Kanye/ Kim Kardashian situation, including the writers at SNL.

“I’ve stopped stand-up comedians from doing bits about you cause’ I don’t want the father of my [girl’s] kids to look bad out there. I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth but if you continue to press me like you have for the past six months I’m gonna stop being nice,” the comedian concluded.