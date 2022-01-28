Kanye West Denies Working With Skid Row Company To Use The Homeless For Fashion Show

Kanye West isn’t working on a collab fashion show using homeless people.

On Thursday, streetwear brand Skid Row Fashion announced an upcoming fashion week collab with Yeezy that aims to raise funds to help homeless people in Los Angeles.

Kanye West has been an advocate for tackling the homeless crisis in L.A. last year as he made efforts to meet figures in authority as well as organizations helping people who are on the streets to solve the widening homeless crisis that has gotten worse in L.A. due to the pandemic.

The collab was announced by David Sabastian, the founder of Skid Row Fashion, who said he finalized plans with Ye earlier in January while he was at his studio located near Skid Row in L.A.

According to a report by TMZ on Thursday, the collaboration will help to provide funds and opportunities for the city’s homeless population, with 100% of the profits being donated. The people who are homeless will also get an opportunity to work by manufacturing the clothing, and they will be paid as models to wear the display the pieces on the runway.

According to Sabastian, Skid Row Fashion Week has been donating a portion of its sales to those living on Skid Row, and many of its workers include homeless people working at the factory.

Sabastian claimed that the Yeezy x Skid Row Fashion Week collaboration is set for February 22. The collection has not been revealed, but Sabastian has revealed that Kanye’s blue Yeezy Gap logo and SRFW silhouettes will be added to the pieces.

In a twist though, Kanye’s team shot down the reports about the planned collaboration with Team Yeezy, releasing a statement to the New York Post saying there is no such collab.

“Ye has a deep and solution-oriented commitment to addressing issues surrounding homelessness,” says Yeezy GAP spokesperson was quoted by the New York Post as saying. “But this reported event is not on our schedule at this time nor are we aware of any product collaboration in development,” the spokesman added.