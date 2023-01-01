Junior Chamber International Antigua Shines Bright Like A ‘Diamond’ For 2023

Black Immigrant Daily News

JCI Antigua Board of Directors 2023 at their recently concluded Installation ceremony

The award-winning young people’s organization, focused on the development of the community, education, and environment, is poised to set the stage for an exciting and innovative year on the heels of a very successful 2022.

Leading the charge for this year’s Board of Directors are recently elected President Laurel Jonas, Executive Vice President Therese Mills, Vice Presidents Caleb Gardiner, Colette Edwards, and Leon Norville, Secretary-General Collet Gordon, Assistant Secretary-General Faith Joseph, Treasurer Antonyer Jervier, Public Relations Officer Olson Browne, General Legal Counsel Ayana Dorsett, and Protocol Training and Retention Officer Latisha Browne.

“The plans for 2023 are to further solidify our contributions and impact within our local communities.” “We have been around for just over 60 years, and because of our rich history we will be around for several more decades,” President Laurel Jonas said. Jonas will serve as the organization’s 63rd president under the theme, “Destined for Excellence: Accentuating Vibrancy, Talent, and Positivity”—a theme she finds fitting as the organization celebrates its “Diamond Year” with many historical milestones set, including the hosting of the organization’s regional convention in Antigua and Barbuda and the 60th Anniversary of its signature project, the Jaycees Queen Show. “We are excited as an organization about the strides we have made over the years, and this year we are excited to be hosting our brothers and sisters from across the region as we showcase Antigua and Barbuda to the world. We are also excited to be celebrating the 60th year of hosting the Jaycees Queen Show with a very high standard set as we will be leveling up the entire production and calibre of the show as this is a significant milestone for our organization,” Jonas added.

Immediate Past President Shenique Barry

Immediate Past President Shenique Barry, who served as the chapter’s 62nd President and led the over one-hundred-member strong organization to notable heights under her theme “Unleashing the potential within through resilience and determination”—the butterfly effect—said, “It was an exciting and gratifying year as I saw growth from all areas within the organization.” The impact and reach we had in our communities were phenomenal, and I’m very excited to see what the 2023 board has in store for the organization. “President Laurel and her board are a vibrant team, so I know there will be no slowing down for us in the new year.”

Known internationally as the world’s greatest young people organization, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Antigua has impacted the lives of many citizens and communities across the country through their innovative projects, including Business seminars, Environmental Awareness

63rd JCI Antigua President Laurel Jonas

initiatives, and the Adopt-a-School project. With one year to lead, members within the organization sharpen their skills in leadership, project management, and business development while serving as chairman and deputy chairman to support the board of directors in the implementation and execution of committee initiatives. The organization is also supported by its general membership and senators, who play a critical role in decision-making and effecting change.

Junior Chamber International (Antigua):

Junior Chamber International, commonly referred to as JCI, is a non-profit international non-governmental organization of young people between 18 and 40 years old. It has members in about 124 countries, and regional or national organizations in most of them.

The first local Junior Chamber chapter was founded in 1915, but the international umbrella organization Junior Chamber International (JCI) was founded in Mexico in 1944. It has consultative status with the Council of Europe, with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and with UNESCO. It encourages young people to become active citizens and to participate in efforts towards social and economic development, and international cooperation, good-will and understanding.

In 1960, JCI Antigua was conceived by Mr. Ian Shoul and the founding members to include Mr. David Tuach, Mr. Stephen Shoul, Mr. Daniel Mendes, Mr. Peter Williams, Mr. Albert Richards, Mr. Conrad Shoul, and Mr. Raymond Chaia.

