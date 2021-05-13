Next Post

Police investigating an Illegal entry to St. Kitts and Nevis - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Thu May 13 , 2021
Police in St. Kitts and Nevis are searching for a male who would have entered the Federation illegally with a stolen boat from Antigua. This was confirmed by Divisional Commander for District ‘A’, Superintendent Cromwell Henry, who said the police were investigating the matter where an illegal entry into the […]

