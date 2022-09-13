Julian Marley Hopes Bob Marley Biopic Will Convey His Message Of ‘Love’

The Bob Marley biopic is gaining steam, with several casting calls going out in recent times. Marley left an indelible mark on his offspring that continues to shine through them.

That’s exactly why his son Julian Marley is hoping that his father’s messages of righteousness, justice, love, and unity are accurately depicted. Speaking with the Observer on Tuesday, Julian said that his hope is that the biopic shows what his father really stood for and that his message is not lost.

A message that he said was powerful enough to transcend all nations.

“Give thanks for the music our father did. Anything that he put out, you know that there is some positivity. If you listen to it, you know that you’re getting some spiritual, mental and physical upliftment. So, I hope when you watch the movie, you get the same message as when you listen the music,” he added.

The Grammy-nominated artist also revealed that he is still enjoying the limelight following his 2021 hit track “So High.”

Bob Marley, Kingsley Ben-Adir

Julian Marley added that he has been getting great feedback from it. When performing the track live, the crowd feedback is amazing as well, he continued. It’s something that he is extremely thankful for.

“So High” is one of the tracks on the recently released Reggae Vaccine and is a various artists compilation. It was released in June via Contractor Music Group and was produced by Richard Roache. Julian’s track peaked at No. 2 on the US iTunes reggae singles chart and the Amazon reggae singles chart in Germany.

Bob Marley’s Paramount biopic has not yet been named, but so far, the information that has been released includes that it will be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who is best known for the Oscar-nominated movie King Richard, based on the life of Richard Williams, the father of tennis’ legendary players, Serena and Venus Williams.

Rita Marley, and their children, Cedella and Ziggy Marley, are producers for the project set to be released on January 12, 2024.

Recently fans have been divided after Paramount Pictures chose British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch to play Bob Marley and Rita Marley in the film. When asked how he felt about the decision, Julian preferred not to comment.