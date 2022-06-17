Julian Assange’s extradition to US approved by UK government

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN)UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has signed an order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States, where he faces espionage charges, in a decision his organization said marked a “dark day for press freedom.”

London court issued a formal extradition order back in April,leaving Patel to rubber-stamp his transfer to the US after a years-long legal battle.

The decision will likely see months more of legal wrangling:Jennifer Robinson, Assange’s legal counsel, said Friday that an appeal would be brought, and that the case could ultimately be taken to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

“This is not the end of the road, and we will use every appeal mechanism available to us to prevent this extradition,” she told a press conference.

In a Friday statement, Wikileaks asserted that Assange “committed no crime and is not a criminal,” adding that he is a “journalist and a publisher” who “is being punished for doing his job.”

