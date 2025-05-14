Joyelle Clarke attends 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC25) 

The Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development in the government of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Joyelle Clarke attended the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC25) in Nice, France. The meeting, during which the Minister was accompanying a delegation, was a crucial event in ensuring ocean security.

The event is being hosted under the theme “Actioning Blue: Unlocking Sustainable Ocean Financing and Enhanced Ocean Coordination for Caribbean SIDS.” The meeting was hosted as a massive step in climate action for the whole world

The meeting served as a platform for the launch of two transformative initiatives, Ocean Coordination Mechanism and the Actioning Blue: 30×30 Vision. The Minister from St Kitts and Nevis has delivered a brief address at the event, and highlighted the importance of climate action for the SIDS.

The Minister has highlighted that it is important for the members of the Caribbean Community to take concrete steps for climate action. The officials have shared that St Kitts and Nevis is making efforts to become a sustainable island state.

This mandate, of transforming into a sustainable island state will be completed by the year 2040. The officials have shared that the nation has been taking strategic steps for the fulfillment of this mandate.

The Minister of Environment has asserted that St Kitts and Nevis has extended their support for the Ocean Coordination Mechanism. The whole and complete Caribbean region has been working together to support the efforts of the OECS.

The OECS has been dedicatedly working towards the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework.

According to the Minister Joyelle Clarke, the Sustainable Island State Agenda for St Kitts and Nevis needs strategic investment and support to meet their Sustainable Island State Agenda. She also noted that the country needs the support of the other nations and international partners of St Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Joyelle Clarke also extended her support to the theme of the meeting.