Joint Services destroy over half $B in ganja along Berbice River

A group of ranks from the Joint Services, on Saturday, destroyed a massive ganja farm operation along the Upper Berbice River, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Reports are that a party of policemen from Regional Division #6 along with the Police Narcotic Branch from Georgetown, Coast Guard and the Guyana Defence Force went conducted an operation in the Berbice River following reports of cattle rustling by a farmer of Kimbia Village, Upper Berbice River.

However, as the team went in pursuit of the perpetrators, they came across three suspected cannabis farms measuring about eight acres along the Ebini Trail, Upper Berbice River.

The farms contain about 37,000 suspected cannabis plants ranging from three to seven feet in height, weighing approximately 4,000 pounds. Three make-shift camps with about another 400 pounds of dry cannabis, along with one tiller and several farming equipment were seen.

The estimated cost of the suspected cannabis discovered is G$585,134,100.