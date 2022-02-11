Job Vacancy: Workshop/Maintenance Technician – Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

The Government’s Human Resource Management Department is seeking applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill the post of Workshop/Maintenance Technician-Air Conditioning and Refrigeration at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

The successful candidate will support faculty in the air conditioning and refrigeration workshop and provide maintenance services to the air condition units and other cooling appliances at the CFBC.

Applicants must possess an Associate Degree in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration with two years of industry experience or a Diploma in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration with five years of industry experience.

Applications must be accompanied by a curriculum vitae, a police certificate, two references, and certified copies of certificates and sent to: The Chair of the Board of Governors. Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, P. O. Box 268, Burdon Street, Basseterre, St. Kitts. Applications can also be emailed to [email protected]

The submission deadline is Monday, February 28, 2022.