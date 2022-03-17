Job Vacancy – Library Assistant – Ministry of Justice and Legal

The Human Resource Management Department on behalf of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis wishes to invite persons to apply for the position of Library Assistant.

The successful candidate will work under the direct supervision of the librarian and will perform a variety of entry-level duties including maintaining the library collection and assisting patrons in the access and use of the library.

Interested candidates must possess at least five (5) CSEC passes including English Language and two (2) Advanced Level subjects or any equivalent combination of experience and training. The applicant must also be computer literate with evidence of training and proficiency in word processing spreadsheets.

The deadline for receipt of applications is Friday, April 01, 2022.

Applications must be accompanied by a resume or curriculum vitae, the names and contact information of two references and certified copies of certificates. These should be addressed to: