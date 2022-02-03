Job Vacancy: Deputy Director, Social and Community Development

The Government’s Human Resource Management Department is seeking applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill the post of Deputy Director, Social and Community Development.

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree in the area of Social Work, Human Services, or relevant field, at least two years of experience in management/supervision and related policy development and advocacy matters, and a proven track record of collaborative partnerships with local organizations and community groups.

Applications must be received on or before February 21, 2022, and sent to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, Victoria Road, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

For more information telephone 467-1040.