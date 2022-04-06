Job Vacancy: Assistant Secretary – Business Development

The Human Resource Management Department is inviting applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill the post of Assistant Secretary, Business Development in the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development.

The Assistant Secretary is responsible for providing technical advice and support to the stakeholders/constituents/participants of the ministry’s various programmes and projects, and assisting in business and strategic matters within the ministry.

Applicants must possess a relevant Bachelor’s degree (preferably in business or project management), and at least two years of post-qualification work experience in a relevant field.

Applications must be accompanied by a curriculum vitae, police record, official academic certificates, transcripts, and other relevant documents as well as two references and sent to The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development, National ICT Center, Bay Road, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

The submission deadline is Friday, April 08, 2022. For more information telephone 467-1040