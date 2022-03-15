Job Vacancies: Ministry of Sustainable Development

The Government’s Human Resource Management Department is seeking applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill a number of posts within the Ministry of Sustainable Development. The posts are as follows: Chief Policy Analyst; Senior Economist; Senior Project Analyst; Senior Geographic Information System Officer; Engineer; and Land Surveyor.

Vacancies also exist for a Geographic Information System Officer, Land Surveyor, Administrative Officer (Land), and Cartographic Officer.

Information on the responsibilities, duties, qualifications, experience and salary can be obtained by visiting the Human Resource Management Department at Government Headquarters or by calling 467-1040.

Applications must be received on or before Monday, March 21, 2022, and sent to Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sustainable Development, Bladens Commercial Development, Basseterre, St. Kitts.