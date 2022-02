The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

The Department of Labour is inviting persons to come into its office on the top floor of Neville’s Eatery, Lime Kiln Commercial Development, Basseterre, to apply to fill a number of vacancies that exist within several companies.

The new full-time positions being advertised are for a Latin Chef, Indian Chef, Tandoor Chef, a Cook, and Technicians.

Vacancies also exist for a Chef and a Prep Cook to work on a shift system.

For additional information telephone: 467-2071, 762-1029 or 662-2075.