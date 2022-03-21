Job Vacancies at Labour Department

The Department of Labour is inviting persons to come into its office on the top floor of Neville’s Eatery, Lime Kiln Commercial Development, Basseterre, to apply to fill a number of vacancies that exist within several companies.

The available full-time positions being advertised are for a Latin Chef, I.T. Technician, Mason, Carpenter, Painter, Tile Installer, and Mechanic. Vacancies also exist for Supervisors, Cashiers, Administrative Assistants, Accounts Clerks, Pharmacists, and cleaners.

For additional information telephone: 467-1100, 762-1029 or 662-2075.