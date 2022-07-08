Job Listings at the Labour Department

The Department of Labour is inviting persons to come into its office on the top floor of Neville’s Eatery, Lime Kiln Commercial Development, Basseterre to apply to fill a number of vacancies that exist within several companies.

Full-time positions are available for a Presser, Surveillance Officers, Production Workers, and an I.T. Technician. Full-time positions are also available for an Indian Chef, Tandoor Chef and Sous Chef.

For job requirements and additional information telephone: 467-2071, 762-1029 or 662-2075. Persons can also visit the Department of Labour on the top floor of Neville’s Eatery, Lime Kiln Commercial Development, Basseterre.