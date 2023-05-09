JNF General Hospital Receives 15 Dialysis Machines

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): As part of its mandate to improve the delivery of health services in the Federation, the government acquired fifteen (15) dialysis machines that were handed over to the Joseph N. France General Hospital in a short handing-over ceremony on Friday.

The machines were donated by member of the diaspora living in Canada, Charles Estridge in collaboration with Mr. Gareth Payne.

During the ceremony, Special Advisor to the office of the Prime Minister, Austin Edinborough read a statement on behalf of Mr. Estridge who credited his years of work with the University Health Network based at the Toronto General hospital for his ability to notice the need to improve the dialysis unit in St. Kitts.

Mr. Estridge wrote that he hopes the machines “will be utilized fully to the benefit and care of the people and further to the dialysis program.”

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew thanked Mr. Estridge and everyone who was involved with the procurement of the machines.

He also stated that Mr. Estridge will be coming to provide his expertise in the improvement of the dialysis unit.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew added that the next step for his administration is to introduce renal transplant surgeries in St. Kitts and Nevis soon.

