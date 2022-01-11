Jeannie Mai Jenkins Gave Birth To First Child With Husband Jeezy: “Baby Jenkins is here”

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Jeezy welcomes their first child together.

One of ‘The Real’ hosting seat may be vacant for a while as co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gave birth on Tuesday. The fashionista turned talk show host surprised everyone late last year when she showed off her baby bump and announced that she was in it to win it with a baby on board. A part of the surprise was as a result of her earlier comments, where she publicly stated that children and motherhood were not a part of her life goals.

Jeannie Mai, who celebrated her 43rd birthday just a week before giving birth, took to Instagram to share a picture of her new bundle of joy with the caption, “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here.”

However, the couple has not revealed the baby’s face or gender were not disclosed. The baby blanket in the bassinet boasted both red and green baby footprints, signifying a gender-neutral one that gave away no real clues.

Jeannie Mai, who got married to rapper Jeezy in early 2021, has an impressive career, having worked her way up from being a Mac cosmetic counter girl to being the make-up artist for celebrities such as Alicia Keys and Christina Aquilera. In addition to her work on fashion shows, she has also hosted the Miss Universe pageant. In 2018, Mai and her co-hosts copped a Daytime Emmy Award for ‘Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show’ for their work on The Real, and on September 20, 2021, at the season eight premiere of the show, she stood up and revealed her pregnancy to huge applause and cheers.

Friends, fans, and well-wishers are over the moon for the former stylist, especially as she was experiencing motherhood later in life. With over a quarter-million likes and 14,000 plus comments filled heart emojis and kisses, people were showing her tonnes of love. One fan commented, “So excited for this new journey in your life! You go mamma.”

Another chimed, “Congratulations. Whoop Whoop! Wishing you a happy and healthy family. Enjoy all of the goodness. I hope labor wasn’t as bad as you expected and speedy recovery.” Fellow ‘The Real’ co-host comedian Loni Love headed the long list of celebrities who joined in with, “Can’t wait to meet boo boo! I’m so happy for you and hubby. #AuntiLoni.”

Mai’s husband, Jeezy, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, will now have a blended family as he has three children from previous relationships.