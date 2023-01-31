Jason Derulo Broke His Leg Ahead Of Big Super Bowl Performance

Jason Derulo has suffered a broken foot and needs a cane to move about, but the singer says that is not a problem as he plans to still perform at Super Bowl Sunday.

The singer has been spotted using a cane to help him walk, but he seems ready to take on the latest challenge. Days ago, he shared the news that he is returning for the third time for year 3 of Tik Tok Tailgate, where he and The Black Keys will perform live on the NFL’s Tik Tok account on February 12.

According to TMZ, the “Wiggle” artist broke his foot during a basketball session three weeks ago. The injury occurred after he came down crashing after attempting a rebound. His injury doesn’t seem severe, however, as it was a small break and a torn ligament.

Jason Derulo’s treatment included some stem cell injections which will speed up healing and recovery, and the artist is getting physiotherapy daily to help strengthen the legs and increase movement. The performance is less than two weeks.

In the meantime, Derulo’s and The Black Keys’ Tik Tok Tailgate performance is scheduled to broadcast before the NFL game. This is the same day as Rihanna, who will be performing live during the Halftime Show. The lineup and entertainment package have not been shared with fans, but it’s certainly something to look forward to since this is Rihanna’s first time back on a stage since 2016. There are few reports on the show, but so far, we know that Jay-Z is the entertainment advisor with the NFL, and he, along with Roc Nation, Rihanna’s label, will be helping to curate the show. As for collaborators, none has been announced yet, but Rihanna’s expansive catalog has quite a few top artists who may be on stage with her during the 6-minute set.

In the meantime, Jason Derulo is one of Tik Tok’s top-earning creators. The artist spends a significant amount of time on the platform even as he releases new music throughout the year.