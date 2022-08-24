Japan turns back to nuclear power as fuel prices soar

Tokyo (CNN)Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday Japan will restart idled nuclear plants and consider developing next-generation reactors, in a policy reversal that will see the nation turn back toward atomic energy as fuel prices soar worldwide.

Kishida told reporters he had instructed officials to come up with concrete measures by the end of the year.

But Kishida has renewed calls to reduce its dependency on these fuels, and outlined plans for Japan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050 while at the Cop 26 summit last year.

More recently, increases in fuel prices, partly due to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, have prompted the government to announce more energy-saving measures.

In late June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry urged residents to conserve electricity.

As of July 26, Japan had seven operating nuclear reactors, with three others offline due to maintenance, according to the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.