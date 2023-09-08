Jahzara Claxton Welcomed Home Following Participation in WCPL 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 11, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Cricketer Jahzara Claxton was welcomed home on Monday following her stint playing for the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League which took place from August 31st to September 10th.

Jahzara, a right arm medium fast bowler played as part of the Barbados Royals which emerged the league champions following the final match against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

During an interview at the airport, Jahzara said said participating in the tournament was a great learning experience.

“I learned a lot and I would definitely take what I learned into my future games. There were players more advanced than me. Sometimes I would ask questions and get the answer at.”

She was welcomed by the President of the St. Kitts Cricket Association Dennis Phillip, who congratulated Jahzara on her accomplishments and registered the Association’s commitment in assisting her in her endeavors, noting, “The SKCA wants to take this opportunity to express its heartfelt congratulations to you and to promise you and tell you that we are standing with you on anything that we can do for yourself and your family to continue to promote you. We’re looking forward to much more success. Continue the good work.

The 2023 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League, was the second edition of the tournament.

The games were played in Barbados and Trinidad .

