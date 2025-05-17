Jahzara Claxton makes it to Windies Women’s Team against Proteas 

Kittitian cricketer, Jahzara Claxton will be playing with the West Indies Women’s Team for the upcoming home game against South Africa Women’s Team. He homegame will be taking place at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados.

Claxton, who is on the younger side of life, has been playing in the West Indies team for several months. Jahzara previously played with the West Indies Women’s Team during their England Tour.

While her team was not able to clinch a victory during the said debut, Claxton was able to make a mark for herself during the series. As such, her team was

has been shortlisted as par of the team for the white ball series.

The Right-Arm Fast Medium Bowler, Jahzara Claxton will be playing the Three ODI and Three T 20 Matches. The series will start on June 11, 2025 and run till June 23, 2025. The ODI matches will be hosted on June 11, June 14 and June 17.

The T20 matches will be held on June 20, June 22 and June 23. All the matches will be played at the 3Ws Oval Stadium

The addition of Jahzara Claxton to the ODI and T20 Teams is historic as she is the first women in St Kitts to play international cricket. Claxton will be part of the playing eleven for all six matches.

The playing eleven for the match which is scheduled for June 11 are:

Captain of the team, Hayley Matthews

Vice Captain of the Team Shemaine Campbelle

Aaliyah Alleyne

Jahzara Claxton

Afy Fletcher

Shakiba Gajnabi

Jannillea Glasgow

Realeanna Grimmond

Chinelle Henry

Zaida James

Qiana Joseph

Mandy Mangru

Ashmini Munisar

Karishma Ramharack

Stafanie Taylor

Head Coach of the West Indies Women’s Team, Shane Deitz will be accompanying the girls along with Team Manager, Sheena Gooding, Assistant Coaches Ryan Austin and Damien Wright and several other members of the management team. The team has shared that it is important for them to give their best at this stage of the game.

The team is already in Barbados in preparation for the upcoming series. The girls from both the West Indies and the Proteas teams are ready for the showdown.

The West Indies women team are ranked lower than the other team. However, the Windies girls are ready to give their best in the next six home games against South Africa.