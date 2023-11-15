Jada Pinkett Says Will Smith Suing Ex-Friend Over Duane Martin Story

Jada Pinkett-SMith and a representative for Oscar-winning actor Will Smith says that he has never had sex with his “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star Duane Martin, as claimed by a former assistant and friend of Smith.

This week, embattled blogger Tasha K interviewed a man named Brother Bilaal, who claimed that he was a former assistant to Will Smith while they were filming the show, and he caught the two male actors in a compromising position as he shared gruesome details about the alleged encounter.

According to Bilaal, he accidentally walked into Duane’s dressing room and saw Will bent over a couch. “Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him, it was murder in there,” the man claimed, although he didn’t supply any proof.

However, according to TMZ, a rep for Smith said that the story was “completely fabricated” and the claim was “unequivocally false.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith also told TMZ that the Smith family would be suing Bilaal and Tasha K for the remarks. It’s not the first time that he has been making the claims, but until now, he has not been afforded a forum such as Tasha K’s.

“It’s ridiculous and it’s nonsense, and it’s and it’s a person that tried a money shakedown that didn’t work, we’re gonna take action,” Jada said.

“It’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody versus making up salacious, malicious stories about something so that’s actionable,” she said.

According to Jada, Bilaal and Will Smith had a dispute over his book, and Bilaal could not get the actor to pay him the money he was demanding, and since then, he has been spreading lies about the actor.

“It’s not true, we gon take care of it and that’s that… it’s based around this person’s idea that they in some way was doing business in some way around Will’s book and that they spent money nad what have you and they need to be compensated…Will was willing to give him a certain amount money but he didn’t take it so this whole situation is based around that,” Jada said on the Breakfast Club show on Wednesday.

The blogger herself has been sued before by other celebrities, including Cardi B, who successfully won a $3 million judgment against her. Tasha K has been begging Cardi B to drop the judgment and crying online about the judgment messing up her life and that of her children.

Will Smith’s bashing in the media has been never-ending, as the latest comments by Bilaal come after Pinkett-Smith published her memoir ‘Worthy’ and went on an extensive press tour about the contents of the book.

Jada Pinkett revealed that she and Will Smith were separated for seven (7) years and had been separated at the height of the August Alsina affair. The actress, however, also shared that she and Will were working on their marriage in recent times.