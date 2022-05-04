Jack Harlow Taps Drake & Lil Wayne For ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ Album Tracklist

Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow has fans buzzing after taking to social media earlier today to unveil the tracklist for his upcoming album, “Come Home, the Kids Miss You.”

Yesterday the rapper tweeted out, “Strictly legends on my album. Any guesses?” and fans quickly started dropping heavyweight names, and with the reveal, they’ll now get to see if they had hit the nail on the head.

Jack Harlow, 24, is set to release his second studio album with Atlantic Records on May 6, 2021. The album has 15 tracks and is nothing short of a musical masterpiece. That being said, what exactly can fans expect to hear?

The album is star-studded with features from the industry’s top talents. Featured tracks include “Movie Star,” featuring Pharrell Williams, and “Churchill Downs,” featuring Drake. Justin Timberlake is featured on the track “Parent Trap,” and Lil Wayne makes a feature on “Poison.”

The new album is not entirely compiled of new music as fans can also expect to see some of Harlow’s previously released music, such as last month’s No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit, “First Class.” The song’s success has done wonders for Fergie’s 2007 song “Glamorous,” which it samples.

Fans have not shied away from sharing their interest in the upcoming project. Even more so, fans are especially interested in the 5th track titled “Dua Lipa.” The Kentucky-born rapper recently name-dropped Dua Lipa in a short clip shared on his Instagram. In the video, Jack is in his tour bus rapping, “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature. I check the web, they out here chewing me up.” Fans have speculated that Harlow was shooting his shot at the 26-year-old singer.

In a previous interview with Variety, Jack Harlow shared, “My songs are very intimate, and a lot of my fans say they feel like they’re having a conversation with me.” He continued, “I love that and don’t ever want to lose it.”

Social media users have thus shared their excitement on Twitter and Instagram. One user tweeted, “Sheeeeesh can’t wait to hear that poison.” Another user commented on his Instagram post, “Damn when he said he got legends, he really meant LEGENDS.”

Jack Harlow has been on the rise to fame over the past few years. His hit song “What’s Poppin,” which was released in 2020, jumpstarted his music career. Since then, the Kentucky native has gained a lot of traction, appearing in projects such as “Industry Baby,” by Lil Nas X.

The 24-year-old is also set to make his acting debut in White Men Can’t Jump, a remake of the 1992 sports comedy. Harlow is slated for a lead role previously held by Woody Harrelson.

Full Tracklist for Come Home The Kids Miss You

Talk of The Town

Young Harleezy

I’d Do Anything To Make You Smile

First Class

Dua Lipa

Side Piece

Movie Star (featuring Pharrell)

Lil Secret

I Got A Shot

Churchill Downs (Featuring Drake)

Like a Blade Of Grass

Parent Trap (featuring Justin Timberlake)

Poison (featuring Lil Wayne)

Nail Tech

State Fair