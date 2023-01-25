It is now much easier to get to Taiwan from SVG says Taiwanese Ambassador

Black Immigrant Daily News

Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan said the Argyle International Airport has made it easier for Vincentians to get to Taiwan.24

Ambassador Lan made the remark on NBC Radio yesterday while discussing the scholarship opportunities available to Vincentians in Taiwan.

He assured Vincentian students that it is much easier now to get to Taiwan as there are more connecting flights from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the Asian country.

Ambassador Lan noted that Taiwan is also recruiting Vincentians to teach the English Language there.

The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Scholarship will be open for applications from February 15th to March 31st while the International Co-operation and Development Fund (ICDF) Scholarship is currently open for applications and will close on March 15th.

