blinking-dotLive updates,

Video Duration 01 minutes 41 seconds play-arrow01:41

20 Palestinian children evacuated by WHO from Gaza

  • Sources at al-Awda Hospital, central Gaza, say Israeli soldiers again opened fire on aid seekers near an aid point this morning, killing at least 13 people and wounding about 200. At least 57 aid seekers were killed yesterday, the Health Ministry says.
  • The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says at least five aid workers were killed when one of its buses was attacked, blaming Hamas, which has not commented on the accusations.