World News
Israeli soldiers kill 13, wound 200 in Gaza in latest aid seeker attack
12 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Live updates
- Sources at al-Awda Hospital, central Gaza, say Israeli soldiers again opened fire on aid seekers near an aid point this morning, killing at least 13 people and wounding about 200. At least 57 aid seekers were killed yesterday, the Health Ministry says.
- The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says at least five aid workers were killed when one of its buses was attacked, blaming Hamas, which has not commented on the accusations.
