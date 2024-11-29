World News
Israeli forces kill 42 across Gaza, accused of truce violations in Lebanon
29 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Lebanon’s military has accused Israeli forces of violating a ceasefire agreement that has brought a fragile truce in fighting with Hezbollah, and which is entering a third day.
- Medical sources in Gaza report that at least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip as bombing intensifies and tanks advance into areas of the territory’s north and south.
Related News
04 November 2024
Trump or Harris? Arab Americans united in grief, divided on strategy
26 November 2024
One killed, dozens injured as supporters of Imran Khan protest in Pakistan
27 November 2024
Photos: Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire begins after a year of fighting
21 November 2024